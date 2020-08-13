LSV Asset Management Sells 1,390,400 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,390,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.73% of International Paper worth $100,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.59. 128,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,439. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.