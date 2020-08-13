LSV Asset Management Sells 188,210 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,967,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,210 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.65% of Wyndham Destinations worth $111,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYND traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -254.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.79.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $2,072,190.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at $27,559,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

