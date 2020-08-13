LSV Asset Management Sells 237,415 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 237,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.44% of United Continental worth $145,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Continental by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 1,349.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Continental by 519.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 416,433 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in United Continental by 36,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 340,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 347,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 238,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 539,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,232,422. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.42. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.