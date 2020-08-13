LSV Asset Management Sells 2,640 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.47% of AutoZone worth $124,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 12.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,185.21. 2,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,304. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,060.14.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,223.69.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

