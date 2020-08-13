LSV Asset Management Sells 331,300 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 331,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $92,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 31,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 86,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 708,265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $131,061 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 232,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,659,479. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

