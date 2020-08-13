LSV Asset Management Sells 344,700 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,993,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $84,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,204. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.