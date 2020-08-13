LSV Asset Management Sells 345,817 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345,817 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.86% of Regal Beloit worth $101,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $723,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

