LSV Asset Management Sells 461,900 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,785,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.20% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $87,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,043,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,312. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

