LSV Asset Management Sells 497,534 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497,534 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.03% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $88,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.37. 18,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,900. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.