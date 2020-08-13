LSV Asset Management Sells 768,400 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,921,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.23% of MGIC Investment worth $89,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,465,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,274,000 after buying an additional 263,001 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $20,547,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

MTG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,827. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.