LSV Asset Management Sells 84,483 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,764,224 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 84,483 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.57% of Foot Locker worth $138,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 226.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $92,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 66,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,853. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

