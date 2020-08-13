LSV Asset Management Sells 95,438 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.39% of Metlife worth $128,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Metlife by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,033,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,100 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 218,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 135.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 140,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

