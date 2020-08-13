LSV Asset Management Trims Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,541,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,581 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.86% of CNO Financial Group worth $86,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,118,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

CNO traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

