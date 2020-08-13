LSV Asset Management Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,994,810 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.64% of ON Semiconductor worth $133,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965,654 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,006 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,167,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,244,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 2,859,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.7% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,874,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,204,000 after buying an additional 406,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,510 shares of company stock worth $130,485 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 192,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,139,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

