LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,849,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.46% of Timken worth $84,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 105,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 178.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 452,352 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.47. 6,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $378,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,084.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,860.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

