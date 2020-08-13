LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 738,916 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.71% of Skyworks Solutions worth $151,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after acquiring an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,525 shares of company stock worth $8,474,577. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.95. 42,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.83. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.49. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

