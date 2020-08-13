Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.19 and a 200 day moving average of $257.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 852.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $381,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

