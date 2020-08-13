Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Position Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.45% of Lydall worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lydall by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lydall by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 64,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lydall by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lydall by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.96.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

