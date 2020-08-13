LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,917 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,429 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LYFT were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 53.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 866,930 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 130.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,111 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 109.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 303,548 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.69. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. Equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LYFT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

