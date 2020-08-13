Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 39,400 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

