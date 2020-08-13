Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 63,300 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.34% of Haverty Furniture Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 732.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 178,746 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HVT. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti increased their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

