Mackay Shields LLC Acquires Shares of 8,367 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $204.08 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,263 shares of company stock worth $8,961,154. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

