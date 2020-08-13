Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Shares in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Primo Water as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 165.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.