Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 33,400 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SkyWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

