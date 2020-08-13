Mackay Shields LLC Buys Shares of 89,176 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.08% of Cinemark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.74. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

