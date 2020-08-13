Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

