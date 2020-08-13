Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.26 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

