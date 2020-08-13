Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MYR Group worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. UBS Group AG increased its position in MYR Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 168,146 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MYR Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. MYR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $657.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.84.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

