Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.39% of Financial Institutions worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $297.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

