Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,524 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $584,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after buying an additional 7,323,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after buying an additional 3,308,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock worth $7,032,220. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

