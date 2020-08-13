Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,576 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 13,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $127.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

