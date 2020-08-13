Mackay Shields LLC Increases Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 1,401.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,105 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.08% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

NYSE RPAI opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 701.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.