Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 147,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Universal Technical Institute as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTI opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $262.47 million, a PE ratio of -73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $378,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,945.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

