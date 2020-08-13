Mackay Shields LLC Invests $1.13 Million in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,151,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 532,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.58 on Thursday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

