Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 247,934 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 248.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Raymond James increased their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

