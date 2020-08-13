Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,702,000 after buying an additional 231,524 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,119,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 460,646 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,446 shares of company stock worth $12,410,234. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

