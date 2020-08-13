Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of Tennant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,441,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNC stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tennant has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

