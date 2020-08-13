Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.11% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after purchasing an additional 394,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after purchasing an additional 436,208 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 224,541 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 601,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91,309 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,007,000.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $728,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

REGI stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.