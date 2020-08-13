Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.22% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 78.9% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

