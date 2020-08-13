Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.07% of Urban Edge Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 483.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,559 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,590,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,259 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,036,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,023,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $4,753,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

NYSE UE opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.