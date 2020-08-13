Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 18,700 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 3.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 76,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.96. Cloudera Inc has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,078,561.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,059,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,379 shares of company stock worth $3,063,973. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

