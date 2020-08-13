Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 119,600 Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Repro Med Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

KRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Repro Med Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.32 million, a P/E ratio of 973.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

