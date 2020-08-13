Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $32.52 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $93.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

