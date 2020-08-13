Mackay Shields LLC Sells 13,933 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,427 shares of company stock valued at $575,307. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $29.56 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.