Mackay Shields LLC Sells 19,200 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.20% of Tredegar worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tredegar by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tredegar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tredegar Co. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $218.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

