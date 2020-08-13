Mackay Shields LLC Sells 27,900 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.64% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $153.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.75.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

