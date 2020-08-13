Mackay Shields LLC Sells 30,300 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.13% of RMR Group worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. RMR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

