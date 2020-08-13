Mackay Shields LLC Sells 57,585 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,585 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,793,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after purchasing an additional 134,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,705,000 after purchasing an additional 422,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,333,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,823,000 after purchasing an additional 744,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other Cannae news, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 156,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 48,334 shares of company stock worth $1,812,525. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNNE stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 144.78%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.