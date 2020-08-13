Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,250 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 221.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $89.46 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

Separately, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

