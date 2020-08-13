Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $335.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.